Khattak sees elections between March, April

NOWSHERA: Provincial chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Pervez Khattak said on Monday that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies would be dissolved soon.

“The government would not be allowed to impose its decision and the party workers should get ready for the general elections as the ‘imported’ rulers days are numbered,” he said while speaking at party joining gatherings held at various areas of Nizampur in the district.

He said that the workers should start the door-to-door campaign and convey the party manifesto to each and every citizen of the country.

Pervez Khattak hoped that the PTI would form the next governments in the centre and provinces after sweeping the upcoming general elections. He said that PTI chief Imran Khan would be the next prime minister after winning the elections.

He said the PTI government would relaunch accountability of the corrupt and no concession would be given to the plunderers of the national wealth.

The PTI leader said that they were going to sacrifice their governments in the two provinces for the sake of the country and nation as, he alleged, the country was on the verge of bankruptcy owing to the flawed economic policies.

Pervez Khattak, who was also federal minister for defense in the PTI-led government, said that justice was meted out to Parvaiz Ellahi by the Lahore High Court, who was restored as chief minister of Punjab.

He said that Parvaiz Ellahi would dissolve the provincial assembly after securing a vote of confidence.

The free and transparent general elections, he added, were the only key to the solution to the prevailing crisis or else the country would plunge into chaos.

Pervez Khattak asked the government to leave stubbornness and announce a date for the general elections to end the ongoing mess.

He said the federal government must accept the PTI constitutional demands or else the rulers would not be able to stop the tsunami of protests by people across the country.