Flour prices hit record high in KP

PESHAWAR: The federal and provincial governments have failed to control the prices of daily use items as 20-kilogram flour bag is being sold at Rs 2400 and Rs 2450 in the local market.

The price of the same bag was Rs1300 in early 2022 while it was Rs 2100 till a couple of months back.

Both the present and the previous governments, as well as administration, remained unable to control or reduce the prices of flour when it started to increase from Rs 870 per 20 kG and never stopped since then.

They failed to keep a check on the prices of oil, sugar, medicines, vegetables, fruits, pulses and other daily use items.

The high flour prices have severely affected the monthly budget of millions of low-income families.

“Dealers are selling the Punjab flour for Rs 2450 and 2400. Another quality is being sold for Rs 2350 as they get it at higher prices from the mills,” said a trader.

He said the prices of Chakki flour and other qualities have also increased, months ahead of the grinding season.

There were reports that flour mills have increased the rates, claiming the prices of wheat have gone up.

The public is concerned at the increasing rate of flour since it is being used by each and every family daily to cook bread, the cheapest food item a poor can provide to feed his children.

“The prices of flour have doubled during the eight-month tenure of the PDM [Paksitan Democratic Movement] government,” tweeted Hammad Azhar, PTI focal person on the economy and former federal minister.

In KP, the government is providing local flour at subsidized rates at different outlets. However, the demand for flour coming from Punjab is still high.

The majority of the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prefer flour from Punjab instead of the local flour that is said to be substandard as well as not easy to get.

Not only the price of flour has affected the budget of the poor and lower middle-class families but hundreds of tandoors and bakeries are also suffering for the last many months.

An official said the district administration on Monday arrested a number of tandoor owners for price hikes or reducing the eight. “As many as 38 shopkeepers were arrested on Monday for charging higher prices while the action is continuing on daily basis,” said a spokesman for the district administration.

Prices of almost all food items including cooking oil, sugar, pulses, rice, tea leaves, dry milk, vegetables as well as medicines and other commodities have recorded an unprecedented increase over the past couple of years with hardly any solid measures being taken by the government and its departments to bring it down.