Health insurance landmark project of PTI’s govt: Yasmin

LAHORE: A meeting of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) held under Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the facilities provided to the people of Punjab under universal health insurance.

SH&ME Department Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, State Life Insurance Company's representative Dr Noor, COO PHIMC Shamshad Khan and Muhammad Asher and CEO PHIMC Dr Ali Razzaq and other officers participated through a video link. The secretary and other officers gave a briefing.

The minister said that universal health insurance is a landmark project of PTI government. According to the vision of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, universal health insurance facility was provided to more than 31.1 million families of Punjab without any discrimination.

More government and private hospitals are being empanelled. The people of the whole province are getting free treatment facilities through the Sehat Sahulat Card, she said. The minister said that the critics tried their best to stop the health facility card but it is continuing.

Those opposed Sehat Sahulat Card should be told that the work of public welfare never ends. The statistics of Sehat Sahulat Card are very encouraging. According to the statistics, so far more than 3.065 million people in Punjab have received free treatment facility through Sehat Sahulat Card. So far, the people of Punjab have received free treatment facility worth more than Rs67.57 billion. More than 70,000 beds have been added in the empanelled public and private hospitals for the treatment of the people of Punjab. A total of 795 government and private hospitals have been empanelled to provide free treatment to the people of Punjab through the Sehat Sahulat Card. More than 692,000 people in Punjab have received free dialysis through Sehat Sahulat Card. So far, more than 69,700 people in Punjab have received free coronary angiography through Sehat Sahulat Card. In Punjab, more than 77,300 women have received normal delivery and more than 3.3 million women have received free cesarean operation facility through Sehat Sahulat Card. In Punjab, more than 44,900 people have free got hernia operations through Sehat Sahulat Card and more than 47,900 people have received free chemotherapy facility. So far in Punjab more than 36,000 people have received free facility of angioplasty through Sehat Sahulat Card. The minister said more than 236,700 people have undergone free eye surgery and so far more than 110,000 heart patients have undergone free surgery in Punjab. She said that so far more than 83,000 cancer patients have received free treatment facilities in addition to 700,000 kidney transplants.