Nepal’s new PM takes oath at the helm of fragile coalition

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s newly appointed prime minister took his oath on Monday, leading a fragile coalition that includes his former opponent and other smaller political parties.

Maoist Communist party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal was sworn in by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari at the President House in Kathmandu at a ceremony attended by top officials, diplomats and politicians.

Dahal has appointed three deputies and four other ministers in the Cabinet that is expected to be expanded in the next few days to accommodate more members from the seven parties in the new coalition government.

Dahal has the support of more than half the members of the newly elected 275-member House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament where he will have to prove his majority.

It is Dahal’s third time in power since his Maoist group quit an armed revolt and joined mainstream politics in 2006.

Seven parties are supporting Dahal, including his friend-turned-foe Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist-Leninist), led by Khadga Prasad Oli.