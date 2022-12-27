Libya pro-Haftar pilot released in prisoner swap

TRIPOLI: Libya´s unity government has carried out a prisoner exchange with rival eastern forces, releasing a pilot captured during strongman Khalifa Haftar´s 2019 assault on Tripoli, local media reported on Monday.
According to the reports and images on social media, pilot Amer al-Orfi al-Gajam was exchanged for 15 prisoners held by Haftar´s forces, which back a rival government and control much of eastern and southern Libya.
The exchange took place in a Haftar-controlled part of the Jufra region, near a ceasefire line between eastern and western forces.
