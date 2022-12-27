Three dead in Niger military helicopter crash

NIAMEY: Three people died on Monday when a Nigerien military helicopter crashed on return from a routine training flight, the defence ministry said.

The accident happened when the Russian-built Mi-17 crashed as it was landing at a military base at Niamey airport.

“Unfortunately, all three crewmembers -- a Nigerien officer and NCO and an expatriate instructor -- died immediately despite efforts by rescue services to put out the fire,” it said in a statement.