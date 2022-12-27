Turkey summons French envoy after Paris shooting

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Monday summoned France´s ambassador over “anti-Turkey propaganda” that it alleged French officials did little to stop following the killing of three Kurds in Paris.

Friday´s shooting was followed by days of protests by Kurdish groups and their supporters in the French capital.

Some of the protesters waved flags of the Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK) -- designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey and its Western allies.

Others held banners with slogans accusing Turkey of being a killer state and connected to the shooting.