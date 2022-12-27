Hundreds march in Paris in tribute to Kurds shot dead

Ag AFP

PARIS: Hundreds of people marched in Paris on Monday to pay tribute to three Kurds shot dead in France´s capital last week as a judge weighed whether to charge the alleged shooter.

The suspect, a 69-year-old French man, has confessed to a “pathological” hatred for foreigners and spent nearly a day in a psychiatric facility before being returned to police custody on Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting at a Kurdish cultural centre and a nearby hairdressing salon on Friday sparked panic in the city´s bustling 10th district, home to numerous shops and restaurants and a large Kurdish population.

Three others were wounded in the attack but none were in a life-threatening condition, with one out of hospital.

The violence has revived the trauma of three unresolved murders of Kurds in 2013 that many blame on Turkey.

Many in the Kurdish community have expressed anger at the French security services, saying they had done too little to prevent the shooting.

The frustration boiled over on Saturday and furious demonstrators clashed with police in central Paris for a second day running after a tribute rally.

On Monday several hundred people marched in the 10th district, chanting “Our martyrs do not die” in Kurdish and demanding “truth and justice”.