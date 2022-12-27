 
Tuesday December 27, 2022
Sports

LPGA record title winner Whitworth dies at 83

By AFP
December 27, 2022

WASHINGTON: Kathy Whitworth, the most successful LPGA golfer with a record 88 titles, has died at the age of 83, the women´s tour announced Sunday.

Her wins are six more than Sam Snead and Tiger Woods, who hold the career record for the men´s game.

