Conte hails Spurs ‘character’ as EPL returns

LONDON: Antonio Conte hailed Tottenham’s “big character” as they staged a thrilling fightback to draw 2-2 at Brentford as the Premier League returned in style on Monday after the World Cup break.

In the first Premier League fixture since mid-November, Conte’s side were in danger of a damaging defeat after Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney put Brentford in command at the Community Stadium.

But Harry Kane netted to start the Tottenham recovery in his first game since missing a crucial penalty in England’s World Cup quarter-final defeat against France.

Brentford have not beaten Tottenham since 1948 and their long wait for a victory over the north Londoners goes on after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised with 19 minutes left.

The gripping drama might not have had quite the high stakes of Argentina’s penalty shoot-out victory against France in the World Cup final but Tottenham’s spirited escape act underlined why the English top-flight remains the world’s preeminent domestic league.

“My assessment about the second part of the game was really good. It was an exciting game. I like to win every time but I know very well it is not possible,” Conte said.

“To have another comeback is positive but on the other hand we need to be more stable.

“Since last season we have made a good step. Now we have to continue to push ourselves. It is not easy. We have shown big character.”

Tottenham stay fourth in the table, four points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Among the other matches later on Monday, leaders Arsenal host London rivals West Ham, Liverpool travel to Aston Villa and third-placed Newcastle face Leicester.

Tottenham had conceded 11 goals in their previous five league games and they shipped another one after just 15 minutes in west London.

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris was rested following France’s World Cup final loss, so Fraser Forster started in goal.