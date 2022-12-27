Green takes five as Australia seize control of 2nd Test

MELBOURNE: Cameron Green celebrated landing one of the richest contracts in Indian Premier League history by taking a career-best 5-27 as Australia ripped through South Africa’s fragile batting in the second Test on Monday.

After the visitors were dismissed for 189, an aggressive David Warner, in his 100th Test, was unbeaten on 32 and Marnus Labuschagne was not out on five to steer the hosts to 45-1 at stumps on day one.

Usman Khawaja was out for one, caught behind by Kyle Verreynne off Kagiso Rabada.

“That’s cricket summed up,” Green told reporters. “You can have a really slow start to the summer and think cricket’s so tough and then you have a few days like this, and it brings you back.

“It’s a very special feeling (getting five wickets).”

Australia won the first of three Tests by six wickets inside two days on a hostile and green Gabba pitch in Brisbane last week.

The deck at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was less bowler-friendly, but captain Pat Cummins surprisingly chose to field at a venue where toss-winning teams normally bat first.

It proved to be an inspired decision in front of 64,876 fans with the Proteas losing early wickets as they again struggled against the hosts’ bowling firepower.

After slumping to 67-5, Verreynne and Marco Jansen launched a stirring fightback in a gutsy 112-run stand.

But then Green -- the second-most expensive buy at the IPL auction last week behind England’s Sam Curran -- went on a blitz, snapping the partnership when Verreynne got an outside edge on 52 that Steve Smith collected.

Two balls later, Jansen was gone, caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey for 59 off Green before the giant Australian bowled Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Green took 4-8 in the spell with the Proteas losing their last five wickets for 10 runs.

South Africa started nervously, losing Sarel Erwee and Theunis de Bruyn cheaply.

They were stunned just before lunch when Elgar, who passed 5,000 Test runs, and the experienced Temba Bavuma departed in consecutive balls.

It left them in trouble at 58-4 and the inexperienced middle order facing a daunting task.

When Khaya Zondo was out in the fifth over after lunch for five, courtesy of a stunning Marnus Labuschagne diving catch, the end looked nigh before Verreynne and Jansen dug in.

“The occasion was awesome, but unfortunately it wasn’t the best day for our team,” said Verreynne.

Score Board

Australia won the toss

South Africa 1st innings

Elgar run out 26

Erwee c Khawaja b Boland 18

Bruyn c Carey b Green 12

Bavuma c Carey b Starc 1

Zondo c Labuschagne b Starc 5

Verreynne c Smith b Green 52

Jansen c Carey b Green 59

Maharaj c Cummins b Lyon 2

Rabada b Green 4

Nortje not out 1

Ngidi b Green 2

Extras: (b3, lb3, nb1) 7

Total: 68.4 overs 189

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-56, 3-58, 4-58, 5-67, 6-179, 7-182, 8-186, 9-186, 10-189

Bowling: Starc 13-2-39-2, Cummins 14-4-30-0, Boland 14-2-34-1, Lyon 17-3-53-1, Green 10.4-3-27-5

Australia 1st innings

Warner not out 32

Khawaja c Verreynne b Rabada 1

Labuschagne not out 5

Extras: (lb5, nb2) 7

Total:12 overs 45

Fall of wickets: 1-21

Still to bat: Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Bowling: Rabada 5-1-24-1, Ngidi 3-2-1-0, Jansen 3-0-8-0, Nortje 1-0-7-0

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, Paul Reiffel