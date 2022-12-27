I wish my knock helps Pakistan, says Sarfaraz

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was extremely happy with the way he made his comeback to Test cricket with a solid 86 on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand here at the National Stadium on Monday

“The last four years were difficult but I backed myself and God offered me an opportunity and I availed it and inshaAllah God will give me more success,” he told a post-day news conference.

Sarfaraz, playing his 50th Test, had last played a Test against South Africa way back in January 2019. He shared a vital 196-run stand for the fifth wicket with Babar Azam who was not out on 161 when Pakistan closed the day at 317-5.

“I had prepared well and when I knew that I would be playing I got excited as after a long time I had to play a Test match. For long I was thinking whether I will get the 50th Test or not. God gave the opportunity and tried to practice well before going into the game. I wish my innings helps Pakistan team,” Sarfaraz said.

“When I was out of the team I focused on my work and tried to play all the available cricket and perform. The rest of the things definitely come in the mind of a cricketer but when God helps you the doors open for you,” he said.

Sarfaraz credited his close associates for the way they backed him in tough times.

“I always say when I started cricket, I went into the hands of some good people who always kept guiding me and they stood by me in difficult times. If I am here today it is because of those people. They kept me guiding to work hard and you will get the chance. Azam bhai and Nadeem Omar always backed me and so is Zafar sahib, fans and family who always backed me and that is why I am in front of you today,” Sarfaraz said.

He said that his heartbeat was up when he went out to bat. “My heart beat was immense when I played the first three balls before lunch. It felt that it was my debut. It was a crunch situation. At lunch the boys told me to get normal. Babar gave me confidence in the middle and the way he carried me as I needed confidence. My knee developed some pain which unsettled me a bit but thanks God its good now,” he said.

“I now have to keep more focus and will have to work harder and will try to overcome flaws,” he said.

“It was very painful when I got out on 86. I wanted to hit century but it could have been a different story had I got out off the first ball so I think God has helped me to play a good innings,” he said.