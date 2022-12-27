Babar, Sarfaraz give Pakistan upper hand

KARACHI: Pakistan didn’t show much guts in a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of England, their first Test whitewash in history. On the opening day of their first Test against New Zealand here at the National Stadium on Monday they finally did, thanks to the seasoned duo of skipper Babar Azam and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Babar hit his ninth ton, an unbeaten 161, and together with Sarfaraz, playing his 50th Test and his first since January 2019, put on a crucial 196-run stand for the fifth wicket to take Pakistan at 307-5 at stumps.

Things were far from rosy for Pakistan in the first session.

The hosts took the field against New Zealand, playing their first Test in 20 years, following four consecutive Test defeats on home soil. Within the first 15 overs it seemed that the losing streak could stretch further as Pakistan slumped to 48-3 after opting to bat first in conditions that seemed quite batting friendly.

Things could have been much worse for the Pakistanis had New Zealand not made a costly mistake by letting Babar off the hook early in his innings. It was Daryl Mitchell, who dropped the Pakistan captain at first slip off Michael Bracewell. Babar, who was batting at 12, made the tourists pay as he dominated a seemingly mediocre New Zealand attack to shatter a series of records. He now has 1,170 runs in nine Tests this year -- the highest run scorer in Tests in 2022. He also surpassed Mohammad Yousuf´s 2006 aggregate of 2,435 in all three formats, taking 2,584 runs across the board this year.

He might not have been able to rescue Pakistan without the vital support from Sarfaraz, who was playing his first ever Test on home soil.

Brought in the playing eleven on the insistence of new chief selector Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz had replaced Mohammad Rizwan, who was dropped after playing 26 consecutive Tests. At close of play, he talked about his heartbeat going out of control but the seasoned batter didn’t show any nerves on the field. He hit nine fours in his 86 from 153 balls which helped Pakistan take the upper hand in the opening match of this two-Test series.

AFP adds: Earlier, New Zealand spinners had taken three early wickets on a spin-assisting National Stadium pitch and one before lunch but had to wait until the closing moments when Ajaz Patel got Sarfaraz caught in the slip for 86.

At close, Azam was unbeaten on 161 and Agha Salman three as the home team looked to lift from last week´s 3-0 loss at the hands of England.

The Pakistan skipper swept spinner Michael Bracewell for a six towards mid-wicket to reach his ninth Test century. He has also hit 16 boundaries. The tourists also failed to run out Azam on 54 when Devon Conway missed the stumps with the Pakistan skipper well short of his crease.

In the penultimate over before lunch, fast bowler Tim Southee dismissed Saud Shakeel for 22 to complete a successful session for the tourists, playing their first Test series in Pakistan since 2002.

New Zealand´s decision to play with three spinners appeared justified, as the National Stadium pitch took turn right from the start. Patel came on to bowl in just the fourth over of the innings.

He turned his third ball across a forward-playing Shafique, and had him stumped by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

This is the first time in Test cricket history that the first two dismissals in an innings were both stumped.

Pakistan brought Sarfaraz, Mir Hamza and Imam-ul-Haq to the playing eleven.

Score Board

Pakistan won the toss

Pakistan 1st Innings

Shafique st †Blundell b Patel 7

Imam c Southee b Bracewell 24

Masood st †Blundell b Bracewell 3

Babar Azam (c) not out 161

Shakeel c Nicholls b Southee 22

Sarfaraz † c Mitchell b Patel 86

Salman not out 3

Extras: (b 3, lb 6, nb 2) 11

Total: 90 Ov 317/5

Still to bat: Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-19, 3-48, 4-11, 5-306

Bowling: Southee 19-3-51-1, Wagner 16-2-37-0, Patel 27-3-91-2, Bracewell 15-3-61-2, Sodhi 10-0-49-0, Mitchel l3-0-19-0

New Zealand Team: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls,Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell †, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Alex Wharf