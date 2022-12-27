Babar has made us pay for dropped catch: Patel

KARACHI: New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Monday described the first day of their opening Test against Pakistan as a good, tough and balanced day.

“I think obviously in the morning there was a bit more turn and as the time progressed there was a less turn on the surface. I guess Babar and Sarfaraz batted very well. They applied themselves and looked to put us under pressure for long and I think if you look at the end of the day it was a very balanced first day,” Patel told reporters.

“This is nature of Test cricket as well. Sometimes you don’t do well, the other team comes back and you fire again. So overall it was a good tough day of cricket and we are looking forward to tomorrow and see tomorrow what we can do,” said Patel, who took 2-91 in 27 overs.

“The pitch at the start of the day was really good. Latter on in the day it got tougher. I guess for us its really making sure when the surface is providing something we make to use it and make the most out of it and then our batters apply themselves. We have seen Pakistani players are very good of spin bowling and they really applied themselves and played some good shots and kept putting us under pressure,” Patel said.

“In the sub-continent the red clay certainly has more turn and pace and the darker clays does not have much as somewhat similar to this one. As a player it is about adapting to the conditions, trying to make the most of what you do. It did turn when the ball was hard and once it dried down there was some bad bowling,” said Patel when asked about the difference between this track and those of the other sub-continent wickets.

Patel said Babar made the best use of his dropped chance and put them under pressure.

“Babar made the most of his chance very well. He continued to put pressure on us when we were going to build a momentum and at the same time we also put him under pressure. He played a brilliant innings and I think that partnership between Babar and Sarfaraz was very crucial. Yes, its difficult to say but obviously dropped catches happen sometimes and its nature of the game,” said Patel when asked whether Babar’s dropped chance hurt them most.