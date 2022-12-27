Amends to PDA auction regulations approved

PESHAWAR: The Board of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on Monday approved the proposed amendments to the PDA Auction Regulation-2021 in an effort to enhance the existing lease period for various properties of the authority.

The 10th board meeting of the PDA was held at the Chief Minister’s House.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting.

Provincial Ministers Taimur Salim Jhagra and Faisal Amin Gandapur, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Local Government Zaheer-ul-Islam, PDA Director General Fayyaz Ali Shah and others attended the meeting.

The board formally approved the proposals regarding the development of various PDA properties on public-private partnership basis to create a conducive environment for private investment and to implement the development initiatives in an efficient and sustainable manner.

The meeting approved the revised budget estimates for 2021-22 and budget estimates for the year 2022-23 for PDA.

The forum approved the revised logo of New Peshawar Valley which is in coherence with public sector housing schemes.

The board approved the adoption of the revised pay scale for 2022 and allowances already notified by the provincial government for PDA employees.

The chief minister directed the PDA to chalk out an annual calendar for the auction of its properties.

He directed the authority to streamline its affairs in accordance with contemporary needs, adding that the provincial government was working to empower autonomous institutions to minimize fiscal dependence on the provincial government.

The PDA handed over a cheque for Rs7.5 million, contributed by its employees, to the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.