PESHAWAR: Brig (Retd) Abdul Sattar, SI Military and a former principal of Army Burn Hall College Abbottabad and Military College Jhelum, passed away on Monday.
A press release said his Namaz e Janaza will be offered today (Tuesday) after the Zuhar prayers in Islamabad and he will be laid to rest at H-11 Graveyard. The deceased was the father of renowned hair transplant surgeon and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand.
