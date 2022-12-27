PESHAWAR: Brig (Retd) Abdul Sattar, SI Military and a former principal of Army Burn Hall College Abbottabad and Military College Jhelum, passed away on Monday.

A press release said his Namaz e Janaza will be offered today (Tuesday) after the Zuhar prayers in Islamabad and he will be laid to rest at H-11 Graveyard. The deceased was the father of renowned hair transplant surgeon and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand.