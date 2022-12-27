Wanted men among 32 arrested

TAKHTBHAI: As many as 32 persons were rounded up and 30 liters of liquor and other contraband items were seized during the search and strike operations in the Mardan district on Monday.

On the directive of District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed, the cops conducted raids in Shahbaz Garhi and Hoti areas and arrested two proclaimed offenders and several drug pushers and also recovered six pistols, one Kalashnikov, and crystal meth (ice). Another 23 suspects were also nabbed for further investigation. In the Shergharh area, the police arrested four persons at a checkpost and recovered around half kilo ice drug from their possession during snap checking.