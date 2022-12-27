LG reps warn of protest against gas & power cuts

TAKHTBHAI: The chairmen of various union councils on Monday threatened to block the Mardan-Malakand road if the hours-long electricity and gas loadshedding was not stopped forthwith.

Speaking at a press conference, the UCs chairmen, including Muhammad Irshad Khan, Irfan Khan Mohmand, Saifullah Khan, Qaiser Tanoli, Hamid Khan and others said that unannounced loadshedding of electricity and gas had badly affected routine life Takhtbhai and adjoining areas.

They said that electronic appliances in homes and markets had gone out of order due to frequent power cuts and low voltage in the area.

The speakers added that businessmen and traders were also facing losses while there was an acute shortage of water in homes and mosques because of electricity and gas loadshedding.

They urged the Peshawar Electric Supply Company to end hours-long loadshedding or else they would block the Mardan-Malakand road for all kinds of vehicular traffic.