Bara Press Club elects office-bearers

BARA: Munir Khan Afridi has been elected as president while Zakirullah general secretary of the Bara Press Club during the annual election.
Jahanzeb Afridi was elected as finance secretary and Saeedullah as vice-president.
The members of the Bara Press Club participated in the election.
Political leaders, tribal elders, traders and journalists from Jamrud and Landikotal press clubs monitored the election process for transparency.
The election committee comprising Hussain Afridi, Khialmat Shah, Shafiq Afridi and Qadeer Afridi conducted the election.
Meanwhile, Member Provincial Assembly from Bara Shafiq Afridi visited the press club and congratulated the newly elected office-bearers.
PESHAWAR: The Board of Peshawar Development Authority on Monday approved the proposed amendments to the PDA Auction...
PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad police foiled a bid to smuggle arms and ammunition and arrested two persons, officials said on...
LAHORE: A meeting of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company held under Minister for Specialised Healthcare and...
PESHAWAR: Brig Abdul Sattar, SI Military and a former principal of Army Burn Hall College Abbottabad and Military...
TAKHTBHAI: As many as 32 persons were rounded up and 30 liters of liquor and other contraband items were seized during...
MANSEHRA: Local government representatives on Monday warned to launch a street agitation if the Balakot hydropower...
Comments