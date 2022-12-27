Bara Press Club elects office-bearers

BARA: Munir Khan Afridi has been elected as president while Zakirullah general secretary of the Bara Press Club during the annual election.

Jahanzeb Afridi was elected as finance secretary and Saeedullah as vice-president.

The members of the Bara Press Club participated in the election.

Political leaders, tribal elders, traders and journalists from Jamrud and Landikotal press clubs monitored the election process for transparency.

The election committee comprising Hussain Afridi, Khialmat Shah, Shafiq Afridi and Qadeer Afridi conducted the election.

Meanwhile, Member Provincial Assembly from Bara Shafiq Afridi visited the press club and congratulated the newly elected office-bearers.