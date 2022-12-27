Family gala ends with much funfair in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A two-day family gala concluded with much funfair at Jinnah Park here on Monday.

A large number of students of government and private educational institutions turned up to the

event and enjoyed the food stalls arranged at the gala for the refreshment of the visitors.

The Nowshera Cantonment Board had arranged the two-day family gala that showcased the annual chrysanthemum festival and food stalls at Jinnah Park.

The visitors showed keen interest in the wonderful display of different

varieties of chrysanthemums. A large number of women and children also turned up at the two-day family gala.

Different stalls were also set up at the gala showcasing traditional shoes, embroidered dresses and paintings.

Music, national songs presented by children and amateur singers and the music band of the Armoured Corps Centre mesmerized the audience.

Station Commander Brigadier Qazi Shahid Samad was the chief guest while Advisor to Chief Minister on Minorities Wazir Zada, Dsitrict Police Officer Umar Khan Gandapur, Cantt Executive Officer Dr Raza Shah, minority members of the provincial assembly and union councils’ members also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Station Commander Brigadier Qazi Shahid Samad lauded the organizers of the event and said that it provided healthy recreational facilities to the families.

He said that our ancestors rendered huge sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan which came into being in the name of Islam.

He said that continuous hard work was needed to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country in the comity of nations.

He said that they could steer the country out of the prevailing crises by following Quaid-e-Azam’s motto of unity, faith and discipline.