Tank admin launches beautification projects

TANK: The district administration has kicked off the much-awaited beautification projects worth Rs50 million in the city.

As a spadework, the district administration tackled the decades-old encroachment problem, which had been a thorny issue for all the preceding administrators, razing to ground illegal structures including more than 400 shops, plazas, electric and PTCL poles during various anti-encroachment drives in the city.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has released funds to the tune of Rs50 million for development schemes under the umbrella of the beautification project, which would herald an era of development by bringing the marginalized city of Tank on par with developed districts of the province.

“My team has been undaunted by the challenges, mainly the encroachment, which they faced ahead of the launch of the development initiatives under the beautification project and now all is set to go ahead with the much-awaited project and remove a sense of deprivation among the residents of Tank, which crept among them over the course of years,” Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak said while speaking to journalists.

He said that officials of all the executing agencies had been directed to ensure the use of quality material and redouble efforts to complete the projects on a war footing.

the deputy commissioner said that access to clean drinking water was a fundamental right of citizens and in this regard, the Public Health and Engineering Department had been directed to lay pipelines on both sides of the city road to supply potable water to dwellers of the district at their doorstep.

Similarly, Hameedullah Khattak said that drains and sewage overflow at sporadic places due to rusted lines that sprawled in bazaars and narrow streets often created problems during rain.

In this regard, he added, the assistant commissioners had already visited bazaars and informed shopkeepers that construction work would be started on drains and sewage lines in the bazaar and directed them to voluntarily remove their goods lying on the proposed sites.

Now encroachment from the sites had been removed and work on the project would be started and the issue is going to be resolved once and for all, he said.

The beautification project includes the construction of the main road of the Tank, and people would have advanced traveling facilities upon its completion, the DC added.

Similarly, solar lights would also be installed at the main places of the Tank, which has been a longstanding demand of the city’s residents. He said the district administration was taking steps to provide recreational facilities to people and in this regard, the beautification project also featured the provision of facilities to a family park.

The district administration has deputed officials for carrying out inspections of the project sites on a daily basis so that blessings of the government’s initiatives trickle down to the population at the grassroots.