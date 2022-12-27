Christian community throngs to picnic spots

Islamabad : The Christian community thronged to recreational spots to celebrate Christmas with their families but strongly protesting against extra charges all around here on Monday.

Extra charges have withered the Christian celebrations. The Christian community has complained of extra charges by sellers on all items. The taxicabs, rickshaw drivers and other private service vehicles like wagons, Suzuki and mini-buses demanded extra fares on special occasion.

The tickets of swings in parks in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were high. The drinks and eatable items were also selling at double rates, Christians strongly protested.

Families along with children were seen at the city parks and picnic spots. There was also rush at restaurants.

The Christian community has also complained of extra Parking Fee charged by park management.

Shahzad Mas, an employee who visited Lake View Park, Islamabad said “We are happy to be able to take advantage of this special occasion and give them the treat they have so richly deserved all this while". We should try and take full advantage of this opportunity because it doesn't present itself every day and our children have the right to be happy, and this is one of the things that give them joy, he said.

Sana Hasroon said that we are very happy on this special occasion. I am appealing government to take strict action against looters they are continuously looting public with extra charges. The taxicab was demanding Rs500 ever for a short distance, she denounced.