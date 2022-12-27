17pc women seats in ICT UCs remained vacant

Islamabad : In the capital city of Pakistan, 17 per cent seats reserved for women in union councils remained vacant due to failure of political parties, women groups and civil society.

It appears that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf fielded more candidates than the combined candidates of PPP, PMLN and JUIF. These are some of the key findings of Pattan Development Organisation’s analysis of the Forms-VII of the contesting candidates available.

Perhaps due to prevailing political uncertainty, electioneering appeared to be lackluster in most of the union councils, Pattan teams observed it during their survey of the constituencies. The recent amendments in the Local Government Act 2015, further alienated the candidates from the election campaign. Most candidates appeared to be extremely resentful of the last-minute changes in the local government. In their view, it cost a huge loss to their finances and precious time.

Patan analysed Form-7 (list of contesting candidates) of all the categories of 99 union council seats. The analysis shows that one-fifth seats of women category in union councils remained vacant, which is unprecedented. In 2005 local elections, less than 1 per cent women seats remained vacant. On average in 2022, only 2.1 women were contesting election per seat on the contested seats. It appears Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf fielded the highest number (32%) of the total 434 women candidates, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-N having 25% share.

Pakistan Peoples Party nominated only 11 female candidates. As far contestation on minority seats, PTI and PMLN fielded almost equal number of minority candidates, while PPP nominated only six and JI 12. In overall, 55 (56%) reserved seats of minorities remained vacant. Datasets of the nomination forms of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons show that PMLN, PPP and JUI had the largest share (27%) of candidates followed by independent candidates (25%), and PTI 24%. However, in overall, PTI fielded largest number of candidates. Out of 3,472 total candidates of all categories of seats, PTI’s share was 29% or 1,019, while PMLN’s share was 24% or 845.

There appears a strong relationship between position of power and rate of contestation. For instance, seat to candidate’s ratio for chairpersons and vice-chairpersons appears to be 1 to 4, while for the seats of peasant/worker and youth it was 2.98, and 2.94, while in overall for all the categories of seats, seat to candidate ratio was as low as 2.70. Besides the above, Pattan gathered data through face-to-face interviews of those candidates contesting election on peasant/worker reserved seats. It appears from the data that as many as 85% of the candidates were neither worker nor peasants. Pattan in a statement revealed to release a separate report on peasant/worker candidates soon.

Based on its analysis and long experience of working with marginalised sections of society and local governance, it suggested that the political parties should establish party chapters at local level. Women groups, labour movement and civil society should play their due role to ensure marginalised social classes to contest and protect their representation and power.