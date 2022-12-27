‘Words of Wisdom’ launched

ISLAMABAD: ‘Words of Wisdom’, a motivational poetic blog book focusing on humanity and women empowerment has been launched by Action for Impact has launched.

The book was a new addition to Pakistan’s literature, which educates all audiences to recognise self-worth and morality as the country was facing political, social, economic, and societal crises, thus requiring education on actualisation of individual potential, a news release said. The poem “Power in you” speaks of utilising hidden talent to build a constructive nation.

The poem ‘Passionate’ inspires achievement of deepest passions. Further, ‘The Mission’ of life addresses acceptance of diversity and collectivism. The writer says that one step, one word, one simple action and one act of kindness can change the lives of people. The poems ‘Displaced’ and ‘I am woman and I am powerful” highlight the resilience of Pakistan’s women.

The book carries over 40 blogs showcasing the writer’s thoughts over the past decade. “Words of Wisdom” is written by the CEO of Action for Impact, Zartasha Niazi. She believes in the power of words and emotions. In this book, poems address pain, death, life diversity and passion.