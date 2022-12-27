PU starts MPhil, PhD in business management

LAHORE : Punjab University’s Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) has launched its MPhil and PhD programmes in Business Management after approval of HEC Islamabad.

In this regard, an inaugural ceremony was held in which principal Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan briefed about the steps taken to strengthen the research segment in the academic profile of the college. He was optimistic that with industrial linkages, the research activities at HCBF would lead not only to creation of knowledge but would also provide industry to align its business strategies to combat threats and challenges. He advised the scholars enrolled in the PhD programme to focus on their specific areas of concentration from day one so that they were able to be productive and accomplish their objectives in the given time frame.