Soldiers paid tribute

LAHORE : Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust’s founder trustee and General Secretary Dr Shaukat Babar Virk on Monday condemned the terror attack and paid tribute to six soldiers, including Capt Fahad Khan, who were martyred while defending the motherland in Kohlu district of Balochistan.

He said that the security personnel who sacrificed their lives for peace and order cannot be forgotten. “We salute the courage of our soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for the protection of their country. Our dutiful and dedicated soldiers will wipe out the terrorists from the land of Pakistan,” he said.

He said the police officers who were martyred in the suicide attack in Islamabad are also our national heroes. “The people of all four provinces strongly condemned the terrorists and their facilitators. A handful of terrorists cannot hostage Pakistan for their nefarious designs,” he added.