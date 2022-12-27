Workers pay tributes to Quaid-i-Azam

LAHORE : Working class Monday celebrated the 146th birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by holding a meeting of trade union representatives and workers at Bakhtiar Hall here under All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions and paid tribute to the dedicated service and devotion of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The workers prayed to Almighty to establish a society based upon equality, social justice, dignity of work and free from poverty, unemployment, ignorance and irrational gap between the rich and poor.

They appealed to all the political parties and patriotic forces to defeat parochial and anti-nation forces.

Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the Federation, highlighted the services of the father of the nation who played a leading role to strengthen trade union movement by introducing Trade Union Act 1926 and leading the Post Office Union in the Sub Continent.

The meeting was also addressed by Osama Tariq, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Nosher Khan, Hassan Munir Bhatti, Haji Muhammad Younas and other representatives of trade unions.