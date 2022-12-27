IG for eliminating red tape in police

LAHORE : Inspector General Police Punjab Amir Zulfiqar Khan has said that red tapism culture in internal working of police must be eliminated and delaying tactics regarding important decisions will not be tolerated.

IG Punjab expressed these views while presiding over meeting of Police Executive Board at the Central Police Office on Monday. Matters related to Punjab Highway Patrol and other branches including operations were discussed in the meeting.

DIG Punjab Highway Patrol and DIG Headquarters and other officers gave briefing on professional issues during the meeting.

IG Punjab while giving instructions to officers said that all the proposals should be finalised and presented in the next meeting of the Executive Board. He said that detailed consultations will be held about the related agendas of all the branches in the next meeting.

IG Punjab said that in order to further improve the working of the police force, the supervisory officers should ensure efficient performance of administrative matters and all professional matters should be completed within the stipulated time line. He directed that the meeting of Punjab Police Executive Board will be called regularly for better performance of professional affairs. Additional IGs, CCPO Lahore, DIGs and other officers including heads of all branches attended the meeting.