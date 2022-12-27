Pioneers Group sweeps LPC polls

LAHORE : Pioneers Group emerged winners in the Lahore Press Club (LPC) elections for a second time in a row sweeping all the seats on Sunday night. Overall, 1,779 voters exercised their right to vote.

Azam Chaudhry retained his LPC President seat with 1,167 votes while his opponent Nasira Ateeq got 571 votes.

Shadab Riaz, who secured 939 votes, was elected senior vice president while his rival candidates Ijaz Mirza and Yusuf Abbasi got 512 and 256 votes respectively. The seat of vice-president went to Zaheer Ahmad Babar, who got 831 votes while his opponents Sudhir Chaudhry and Tahir Khan took 487 and 393 votes respectively.

Abdul Majeed Sajid also retained the seat of secretary with 1,082 votes while his opponent Zulfiqar Ali Mehto got 652 votes. Hasan Taimur Jakhar was declared winner on the seat of joint secretary with 668 votes while other candidates Rana Ikram and Zaheer Sheikh got 637 and 399 votes respectively.

A close contest was witnessed on the seat of finance secretary where Hafiz Faiz Ahmed emerged triumphant with 895 votes while his rival Qamar Zaman Bhatti got 836 votes.

Those who won the governing body seats are M Nawaz Sangra (713 votes), Alia Khan (699), Hafiz Adnan Tariq Lodhi (662), Ahmar Khokhar (660), Mohsin Bilal (589), Asad Jafri (569), Raza Muhammad (538), M Kaleem (525) and Nafees Ahmed Qadri (510 votes).

The newly elected president has announced immediate scrutiny of the members to make the Lahore Press Club an ideal organisation for working journalists. He also thanked the club employees and announced one month's salary as a bonus for them. He also announced holiday on Monday and Tuesday at LPC.

Pervaiz, Moonis greet: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi felicitated Azam Chaudhry and other office-bearers on their success in the Lahore Press Club election.

In a statement issued on Monday, Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi also congratulated senior vice president Shadab Riaz, vice-president Zaheer Babur, secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid, joint secretary Hasan Taimur Jakhar, treasurer Hafiz Faiz Ahmad and governing body members.

They hoped that the LPC body would solve the problems of the media fraternity.