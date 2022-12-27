Chilly weather makes life miserable

LAHORE : Cold wave prevailed in City, while chilly weather has made life miserable. Cold and partly cloudy weather continued to persist in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow trough of westerly wave was likely to approach western parts today (Tuesday).

They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts. However, light rain/light snow over the mountains was expected at isolated places in north and western Balochistan.

Met officials further predicted that dense foggy conditions were likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh while frost/fog was likely to occur at isolated places in Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Skardu where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore, it was 5°C and maximum was 16°C.