Two minors die from suffocation

LAHORE : Two children died due to suffocation resulted from a gas heater in the Raiwind area on Monday.

Reportedly, the children had turned on a gas heater in their house near Jia Bagga.

The parents were outside for work. The room was filled with gas.

Due to which, the victims’ condition deteriorated.

The victims identified as Usman and Zainab died of suffocation on the spot. Their another sibling moved to hospital.

Shot at, injured

A Christian youth was shot at and injured after he intervened to reconcile two neighbours fighting with each other in the South Cantonment area Monday.

According to the complainant Yousaf Maseeh, the father of the victim Yohail Maseeh, he was going for some work outside home. As he reached near Shahzad games shop he saw two people Azhar and Shahbaz fighting with each other. He tried to intervene to pacify them. However, Azhar was annoyed at it and shot at the victim Yohail. He received bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital. Police registered a case.

12 die in accidents

Around 12 people died, whereas 895 were injured in 877 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 475 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 425 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.