Initiative launched for education of orphan girls

LAHORE : Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) has launched the first-ever social protection intervention for education of orphan girls under its Orphan and Widow Support Programme by releasing the payments to deserving families.

PBM Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha initiated the process of releasing the payments in a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Monday.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza, PBM Director Projects Qasim Zafar, Regional Director Mian M Azam and a large number of programme beneficiaries attended the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, PBM Managing Director said the education of orphan girls was often neglected in our society after the death of their father. “The initiative was aimed to provide financial support to such girls so that they could continue their education and become future educated mothers”.

He said that it was the first ever initiative with an emphasis on education of orphan girls, adding that it would prove to be a milestone. “Special efforts were made to ensure transparency of the initiative, adding that more efforts would be made to make the payments to deserving families though ATM cards in future”.

He said the scope of initiative would soon be extended to other provinces. “The PBM aimed to support the poor masses and this platform could be used by individuals for sharing the goal”. He appealed to philanthropists to come forward and play their role in this regard.

PPP Parliamentary Leader Hassan Murtaza appreciated the initiative and termed it a good omen.

PBM Director Projects Qasim Zafar highlighted various features of the initiative, saying that it was the first programme launched with the aim of educating orphan girls. “The orphan girls of BISP registered widows were selected for the initiative and they were being provided financial support for education in schools, colleges and universities”. He said that it was a pilot project and would be evaluated after three months. He said that Rs6,000 to Rs12,000 were being given on monthly basis to the families depending upon the number of girls through the UBL Omni.