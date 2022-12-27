NOC for commercial buildings made conditional

LAHORE : The commissioner has made four conditions mandatory for issuance of environment NOC for commercial and industrial buildings in Lahore Division.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding issuance of environment NOCs for new commercial buildings, offices and fuel stations. Commissioner Muhammad Aamir Jaan said that regarding future vision of energy saving and smog combat there was a need to take visionary steps. He said NOC for environment at Lahore Division has been conditioned with installation of solar system, installation of certified energy efficient devices, installation of water recycling plants and installation of electric vehicle charging stations in parking areas of the buildings. He said that water conservation would be secured by water recycling plants and electric charging stations would help to meet the near future facility for electric vehicles to combat smog in the City.

He said that energy crisis, water shortage and smog were big threats to the metropolitan city and should be fought with visionary steps. He said no NOC would be issued without above mentioned conditions.