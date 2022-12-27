KMC head orders fast completion of road repairs

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman on Monday visited different areas of the city and issued directives for repair of potholes on roads and footpaths.

According to a statement issued, he said the problems of Karachi required work day and night for their resolution. "Encroachments under bridges and flyovers should be stopped. Campaign against encroachments should be conducted on an emergency basis throughout the city,” he said.

He was accompanied by KMC Director General Technical Services Azhar Ali Shah, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Director Anti-Encroachment Imran Rajput, Director City Warden Raja Rustam, Chief Engineer Electrical Works Abbas Shah and other officers.

Issuing orders for the repair of potholes on roads and footpaths, he said the speed of uplift works should be accelerated.

Dr Rehman announced that he would visit all the seven districts of the city frequently to review the implementation of the measures taken to improve the infrastructure.

During his visit to Teen Hatti, Liaquatabad, Federal B Area, Sohrab Goth and Surjani Town, the KMC administrator inspected roads, footpaths, greenbelts, roundabouts, service roads and street lights at various places.

He said District Central was an important district of Karachi where various major roads were located. "To make these roads motorable, wherever there are potholes or broken footpaths, they should be repaired on an emergency basis, and encroachments should be removed from the sides of the roads and the greenbelt," he said.

Dr Rehman said the parks should be made greener and recreational facilities increased for the citizens.