‘Street criminal’ killed, another arrested in shootout

An alleged notorious street criminal was killed and his companion arrested during a crossfire with Rangers and police in Faqira Goth off the Super Highway on Monday.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, a citizen, Sultan, was shot and wounded by robbers within the limits of the Site Super Highway police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment.

However, when the suspects were trying to flee after injuring the citizen, Rangers troops chased them and tried to intercept them. At this, the robbers opened fire at the Rangers in a bid to escape. In retaliation, the paramilitary soldiers also fired shots and killed one of the robbers and arrested another in an injured state.

The dead was taken to the ASH, where he was identified as Bilal Afghani and the injured as Babu. The two were said to be involved in various cases of street crime and had also killed a security guard for putting resistance in the Site Super Highway area three days ago.