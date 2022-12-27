Girls secure top positions in BCom exams

Karachi University on Monday announced the results of the BCom (Regular) Annual Examinations 2021 in which female students have clinched the top three positions.

According to the gazette, 11,261 candidates registered for the exams, and 10,794 of them appeared in them.

Some 718 candidates were declared passed with the first division, 2,665 students in the second division and three candidates managed to clear their exams in the third division. The overall pass percentage was 31.37.

The gazette shows that Zuha Rizwan, a student of DA Degree College for Women Phase VIII, secured 1,087 marks out of a total of 1,400 marks and clinched the overall first position. Urooba, a student of Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government College for Women, obtained the second position with 1,059 marks, while Maryam Sajid, a student of the Government Degree College for Women Korangi No. 4, bagged the third position with 1,056 marks.