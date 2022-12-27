CITY PULSE

Let There Be Night
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amber Arifeen, Anushka Rustomji, Bibi Hajra, Khadijah Rehman, Khadija S Akhtar, Mohsin Shafi and Noreen Ali. Titled ‘Let There Be Night’, the show will run at the gallery until December 31. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ from January 6 to January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.
Phir Nazar Mein Phool Mehkay
The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Rukhe Neelofar Zaidi. Titled ‘Phir Nazar Mein Phool Mehkay’, the show will run at the gallery from December 27 to January 3. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.
