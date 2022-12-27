Church completed by minorities department in Mehran Town inaugurated

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani on Monday inaugurated a church completed by the provincial minorities affairs department in Mehran Town in Korangi Industrial Area.

The project of the Gospel Pentecostal Church had been recommended by the Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Assembly member Anthony Naveed.

The minister was accompanied by Director of Minorities Affairs Mahesh Lal Dodani and Executive Engineer Sanjay Raja who briefed him about the completion of the scheme.

Many notables of the Christian community attended the inauguration ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Essarani said the Pakistan Peoples Party believed in serving people without discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, and creed. He claimed that the party always held the rights of minorities amongst its top agenda.

The minorities had immensely contributed in the development and progress of the country, the minister said, adding that the

Christian community was an integral part of our

society and its contributions in the fields of education and health were unmatchable.

He further stated that the Sindh minorities affairs department was working tirelessly to implement the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and had launched hundreds of welfare and development schemes for the welfare of minorities.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party had set up unprecedented examples of giving representation to minorities and marginalised communities in Parliament and the local bodies. He recalled that workers like Anwar Lal Dean had been elected as senators to represent their community as well as the party in the upper house of Parliament.

Representatives of the Christian community of Mehran Town thanked the Sindh government for completing the church scheme. Special prayers were held for the stability, prosperity and development of the country on the occasion.