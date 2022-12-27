Scrap dealer shot dead in Baldia

A scrap dealer hailing from Lucky Marwat was gunned down apparently over a personal enmity in Karachi’s Baldia Town on Monday.
After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the deceased to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where he was identified as Rafiullah.
Police said the victim resided in the same area where he was attacked. They said the man was shot once in the head and died on the spot.
They said Rs35,000 was found in his pocket. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.
When Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed returned home on October 18, 2007, after 8 years of forced exile, there was a sea...
The Sindh High Court has directed the East deputy commissioner, anti-encroachment cell and other civic authorities to...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman on Monday visited different areas of the city...
An alleged notorious street criminal was killed and his companion arrested during a crossfire with Rangers and police...
Karachi University on Monday announced the results of the BCom Annual Examinations 2021 in which female students have...
Let There Be NightThe VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amber Arifeen, Anushka Rustomji,...
Comments