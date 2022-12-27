Scrap dealer shot dead in Baldia

A scrap dealer hailing from Lucky Marwat was gunned down apparently over a personal enmity in Karachi’s Baldia Town on Monday.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the deceased to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where he was identified as Rafiullah.

Police said the victim resided in the same area where he was attacked. They said the man was shot once in the head and died on the spot.

They said Rs35,000 was found in his pocket. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.