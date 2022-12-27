Quaid-e-Azam guaranteed freedom for religious minorities, says CM

Addressing the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had clearly guaranteed freedom for religious minorities, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at the CM House on Monday.

“You are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan,” Shah quoted the Father of the Nation as saying in his presidential address.

“You may belong to any religion or caste or creed, that has nothing to do with the business of the State,” the CM continued, and added that this is the manifesto of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as well.

The programme at the CM House was attended by provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants and lawmakers, PPP minorities wing office-bearers, Cardinal Joseph Coutts, Bishop Kaleem John, people from the Pentecostal Church and notables.

Shah admitted that the past few years have been difficult for many of the people, with the ongoing challenges and uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But through it all, we’ve remained strong and resilient, and have continued to find ways to come together and support one another,” he said, adding that we are moving forward into the new year, so let us hold onto the hope that the new year will make the world a better place for all.

He pointed out that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari always upholds the rights of the minorities. “If any incident happens with any member of a minority community, he starts questioning me, and directs me to resolve the matter and report to him.”

Shah said the PPP is the only party in the country that brings all the religious communities together. “An MNA of our party and two MPAs belonging to the minorities were directly elected in the general elections to the general seats. There’s no such example of any other political party in the country.”

He said that six of his cabinet members are from religious minorities. “The PPP has never discriminated against any person on the basis of religion, caste or creed, but provides them with equal rights and opportuni ties.” He extended his heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community. “May this festive season bring you joy, happiness and all the blessings you deserve,” he concluded. Minister for Minorities Affairs Gianchand Israni and MPA Lal Chand Ukrani, Cardinal Joseph Coutts and PPP MPA Naveed Anthony also spoke on the occasion.

Israni said he is from the Hindu community, but his party has given him the minorities affairs ministry tasking him with the redressal of grievances of the minorities on a priority basis.

He said he was directly elected as an MPA to a general seat on the PPP ticket, which was a great honour for him.

The CM, along with his cabinet members and guests from the Christian community, cut the Christmas cake on the occasion.