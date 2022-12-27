NEPRA to hear KE’s plea for FCA

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday (today) over a petition submitted by K-Electric on account of fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for November 2022, a statement said on Monday.

For November, K-Electric has filed a petition for a reduction in FCA at the rate of Rs7.04/kwh (per unit). November's FCA was lower primarily due to a reduction in prices of RLNG, furnace oil, and power purchased from CPPA-G by 18 percent, 15 percent, and 37 percent respectively as compared to September 2022.

FCAs are dependent on changes in global prices of fuel and are passed on to consumer bills under the prescribed rules and regulations of the NEPRA and the Government of Pakistan.