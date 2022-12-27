Meat sector seeks industry status

Lahore: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urged the government to grant industry status to meat sector on Monday, saying the sector could help increase the country’s exports.
In a statement, LCCI president Kashif Anwar said the volume of international halal meat/food trade was over $3 trillion, in which Pakistan’s share was meager despite having potential of becoming a market of halal food for the world, he added.
“Pakistan’s strength is a 100 percent halal production base,” Anwar said, lamenting that there wasn’t any proper place for meat handling at the country’s airports. He also asked the government to offer tax exemptions to the sector to encourage meat exporters.
