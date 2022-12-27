Gold up Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs700 per tola on Monday.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs178,200 per tola in the local market.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs600 to Rs152,778.
In the international market, however, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,798 per ounce.
Silver rates stood the same at Rs2,020 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained stable at Rs1,731.82.
