LAHORE: Regulators must create awareness among consumers about the harmful effects of food additives on human health. With rapid growth of food processing they must also ensure that harmful additives are not used in processed foods.

Health experts the world over agree that fresh food is best for human health. New technology has made it possible to increase the shelf life of food without apparently altering its freshness. However, processed food cannot be stored without damaging its nutritional content.

Consumers must be made aware that preservation methods simply serve to slow down some of the aging processes, and mask the degeneration. Preservatives in any case do not maintain true freshness.

Medical experts say preservatives should be classified with poisonous drugs because they have the same ill effects on the tissues in which they settle. Studies about the adverse impacts of preservatives are available, based on which, the use of some should be banned. Manufacturers should at least print a warning about the injurious impacts of the preservative used by them.

Benzoates, a family of 10 chemicals for instance are among the preservatives commonly used in Pakistan. These are believed to cause brain damage and to trigger allergies such as asthma and skin rashes.

These preservatives are used in margarine, fruit juices, fruit purees, tea and coffee extracts, pickles and flour.

Butylates another group of additives are used in as preservatives in margarine, butter, and vegetable oils. These preservatives have been implicated in high blood and cholesterol levels, as well as impaired kidney and liver function.

BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole - a preservative) suspected of causing liver ailments and cancer is used in steak sauces, vegetable oils, shortenings, crackers, potato chips, dry cereals, cake mixes, frozen pizza, instant teas, drink powders and many more.

Caffeine is also used as a colorant and flavoring agent. It is a stimulant, diuretic, cause’s nervousness, and heart palpitations; may cause heart defects. It is used in coffee, tea, cocoa, cola, and soft drinks.

Caramel is another popular coloring and flavouring agent. It is suspected of causing vitamin B6 deficiencies, having genetic effects and possibly even causing cancer.

It is commonly used in candy, instant tea, soft drinks, bread, frozen pizza, brown colored foods like spreads, chocolate and baked goods.

Glutamates are used as monosodium glutamate can cause headaches, neck and/or chest pains in the sensitive, dizziness, palpitations and cancer. Glutamates may even cause genetic damage. These additives are used in almost every convenience food. Mono- and Di-glycerides are the additives known to cause genetic changes, cancer, birth defects and other abnormalities.

These are used in margarine, peanut butter, broth, bread, pies, dry-roasted nuts, vegetables packaged with sauce, cookies and cakes.

Propyl Gallate used in meat products, potato sticks, vegetables packed with sauces, vegetable shortening and oils, chewing gum, pickles, may damage the liver or may cause birth defects. Red Dye 40 (Allura Red AC) possibly causes birth defects and is even suspected to cause cancer.

It is used in red gelatin desserts, red sweets, red soft drinks, red pistachio nuts, red chewing gums, cereals and baked goods. Saccharin, the most common and inexpensive sugar substitute, causes allergic response and toxic reactions affecting skin, heart and gastro-intestinal tract. It may even cause tumors and bladder cancer. Widely used as a sugar substitute in diet foods, ginger ale, plain and diet sodas, frozen desserts and breakfast drinks.