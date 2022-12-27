APTMA rejects industry closure reports

KARACHI: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has strongly rejected the reports circulating in the media regarding the closure of the textile industry from Saturday, December 30, 2022.

In a statement issued on Monday, APTMA said that the propaganda was purely based on speculations and assumptions deduced from the letter sent to the prime minister of Pakistan, explaining the on-ground situation of the textile sector and the operational roadblocks.

On December 23, 2022, APTMA Patron-in-Chief Dr Gohar Ejaz wrote a detailed letter to the Prime Minster of Pakistan, providing an account of the present situation of the textile industry and the mammoth challenges being faced by the export sector.

In the letter, the management apprised the prime minister about the textile sector operating at a capacity utilisaton of less than 50 percent across the country due to various issues. APTMA asked the government to take appropriate actions and pay special attention to the issues highlighted in the letter to enable the export-oriented sector to continue to contribute maximum support for the balance of payments as well as employment for the people of Pakistan. Under the current circumstances, any decision to shut down the entire industry would be disastrous, APTMA said.

The letter, attributing the problems to supply chain disruptions due to floods, said that the cotton crop was destroyed, and only 5 million bales were produced this year, whereas the industry requires 14 million bales. In addition to that, it said the forex issues have curtailed cotton import and other essential inputs necessary for exports.

Dollar shortage had also increased the cost by 20 percent due to demurrage/detention and delays and loss of and failure to book orders due to uncertain and delayed turnaround time for export orders.

The association urged the government to restore SRO 1125 and zero-rating for the textile value chain, while collecting sales tax on domestic sales at the point of sale. It demanded immediate refund of all deferred sales tax, tuff and other dues and extension in submission date of duty drawback claims for FY21.