‘Customs to launch module linked to international markets for better valuations’

KARACHI: DG Customs Valuation Gul Rehman has said that the department is to launch a module in its systems within a couple of weeks to link it to international markets to reflect up-to-date and accurate customs valuations, a FPCCI statement said on Monday.

The module would resolve a large number of anomalies and discrepancies on its own, he added while speaking to businessmen at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Gul Rehman also welcomed a proposal that issues and conflicts between the Customs House and businessmen should be resolved within themselves instead of being taken to courts and tribunals, the statement said.

According to details, Gul Rehman acknowledged that hundreds of customs valuations were pending, which couldn’t be carried out in few weeks. “But, they will be completed at the earliest and some obsolete valuations will be deleted as well,” he vowed.

He urged the business community to join hands with the Customs Valuations department to help improve the country’s ease of doing business environment.

Speaking on the occasion, FPCCI chief Irfan Iqbal Sheikh revealed that the DG had committed to update customs valuations, which happens to be a longstanding demand of the entire business, industry, and trade community of the country.

“Due to obsolete customs valuation rulings, trade community remains in a continuous strain to get their issues and complaints resolved with the customs,” he said.

Sheikh also informed that the Customs official had agreed to a demand of the FPCCI that rulings should be updated every 90 days ideally.

“However, due to the backlog, customs valuations department will strive to revise and reissue the rulings at the earliest possible,” he added.

Shabbir Mansha, vice president of FPCCI, highlighted that Customs should act as the facilitator of exports and any issues, anomalies. and complaints should be resolved swiftly, he urged.

Mansha stated that a high-powered liaison committee might be formed with the Customs from the platform of the FPCCI that represents up to 250 chambers, trade bodies, and associations from across the country.

It would also provide an effective forum for alternative dispute resolution and, saving a lot of resources, time, and energies of the businessmen, he said.

Saquib Fayyaz Maggo, convener of the FPCCI’s central standing committee on Customs, demanded that the valuation rulings should be aligned with the international markets and reflective of their real and current values. Hundreds of customs valuation rulings were long-over-due than that of their original 90-day limit, he said.