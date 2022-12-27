FO imports of 0.5m tonnes in 2022 add to glut

KARACHI: Pakistan has imported almost half a million tonnes of furnace oil (FO) so far in the current financial year, whereas local stocks of fuel oil also surged to 500,000 tonnes by the third week of December, The News learnt on Monday.

“This is sheer mismanagement on part of government that couldn't foresee the demand of FO, its local supply and the need for its import,” sources in oil sector noted after the local refining sector started grappling with the high stock of fuel oil in the country.

Attock Refinery Limited (ARL), which announced resumption of production from its main unit of furnace oil after a shutdown of many days; however stated that it would monitor the demand due to fuel oil ullage constraints.

Sources revealed that ARL resumed its production after government facilitated it by asking Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to lift the furnace from the refinery to save the gas production from crude oil supplied to ARL.

Sources said that although ARL has been facilitated, other refineries were still grappling with the higher stocks of furnace oil.

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has closed down, whereas Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) was in the process of exporting 60,000 tonnes of fuel oil at a price that would inflict financial losses to the company.

A similarly high stockpile of furnace oil sits with the National Refinery and Cnergyico as well.

According to the sources, after thermal power plants stopped the stockpiling of furnace oil due to lower electricity demand in winter, the inventory grew to half a million tonnes in the country.

Raising questions on the current situation, sources privy to the matter said that Pakistan imported half a million tonnes of furnace oil in the current financial year using precious foreign exchange, despite knowing that the demand of electricity goes down in winter and inventories of the domestic refineries would be sufficient to cater to the demand.

Calling the government’s review of petroleum products, especially furnace oil defective in the background of the current situation, sources said that the government should provide power plants with financing to lift the stocks, as power generation would have to be raised again when winter is over and the country would need more electricity from multiple sources.

It should be noted that the last cargo of furnace oil was imported in October by the government.