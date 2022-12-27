Dec 31 deadline for old banknotes

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday reminded that old design large size banknotes would not be exchanged after December 31, 2022.
“The holders of the old design large
banknotes have been given the last chance to exchange these old design large size banknotes from the field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (BSC) by 31st December 2022,” the SBP said in a statement.
The government, last year, had extended the last date for exchange of old design large size banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100, and 1000 by one year, which would come to an end to December 31.
The central bank emphasised that it would be the last and final deadline for exchange of such banknotes, upon expiry of which, the banknotes would no longer be exchangeable and thus lose their value.
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Monday directed banks to observe extended working hours on December 30 and...
KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday over a petition...
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Monday issued an advance calendar of Monetary Policy Committee meetings for...
Lahore: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the government to grant industry status to meat sector on...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs700 per tola on Monday.According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers...
London/New York: Big investors are wading back into the bond market after this year’s historic sell-off, with fund...
Comments