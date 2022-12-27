Rupee extends losses to fifth session

KARACHI: The rupee continued a downward trend against the dollar on Monday to a fifth straight session amid negative sentiments about the country’s economic outlook

and dried foreign currency inflows, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 225.82 to the dollar, 0.08 percent weaker than Friday’s close of 225.64.

However, the domestic currency closed flat at 234.50 per dollar in the open market.

Dealers said there were concerns about a bleak outlook for the economy.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank plunged $584 million to $6.1 billion as of December 16.

The reserves are enough to cover only five weeks of imports.

“The country urgently requires dollar inflows, but we haven't heard anything encouraging regarding the restart of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme so far,” a dealer said.

The government's response time to fulfill the requirements of the pending IMF bailout was being watched closely by the market, he added.

Depleting foreign exchange reserves have put a significant pressure on the Pakistani rupee. Additionally, the gap between the interbank and black markets’ exchange rates has widened recently.

Analysts said that the resurgence of the black market would not last for very long because it had already begun to affect remittance inflows from overseas Pakistani workers.

In particular, under an IMF programme that encourages market-based exchange rates, it is expected that the official rate will adjust to close to the black market rate given declining reserves, according to analysts.