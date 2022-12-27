SMEs suffer $5.3bn losses due to floods, study shows

LAHORE: More than 197,000 small and medium businesses were affected due to the devastating floods this year, translating into an estimated economic loss of $5.3 billion, a study showed.

A preliminary damage loss study conducted by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) disclosed that the monsoon floods in Pakistan affected 197,658 economic establishments that suffered an estimated loss of loss of $5.3 billion.

SMEDA CEO SMEDA Hashim Raza unveiled the study at a press conference held at the authority’s headquarter on Monday.

Presidents of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry from Quetta, Dadu, DG Khan and Swat also addressed the launching ceremony via video link.

The recent flood in Pakistan was one of the worst natural disasters in the country's history. More than 33 million people or 14 percent of the country’s total population has been affected by floods and heavy rains that have hit more than 90 of the 160 districts.

In Pakistan, 90 districts have been declared “calamity-hit”. Out of the total 90 districts, 32 belong to Balochistan, 24 Sindh, 17 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 Gilgit-Baltistan, 5 AJ&K and 3 Punjab. Referring to the report compiled by SMEDA, Raza informed that the effects of the 2022 Flood were broadly analysed in this study that aims to assess the impact of floods on SMEs at the provincial and district levels.

Analysis has been conducted for economic establishments across 71 districts to estimate direct and indirect losses, he said. Both secondary and primary data were gathered through site visits of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Punjab to derive estimates of SMEs affected by floods and also to identify their need for assistance for revival.

SMEDA CEO admitted that the research had its limitations due to accessibility in flood affected areas and unavailability of updated district level data of economic establishments. Highlighting results of the study, he said that according to the findings, 25 percent of the economic establishments were completely destroyed in the floods, whereas rest of the SMEs had suffered from a damage of over Rs1.4 billion in total because of disruption in supply chain, loss of customers, electricity disruption, roads, bridges and other transport network disruption.

Over 20 percent of the surveyed SMEs have an estimated annual sales turnover loss of Rs1.3 billion. For revival, 86 percent of the surveyed SMEs have demanded subsidized provision of specific products, inputs or services and 57 percent demanded access to new loans.

In Sindh, the businesses have demanded access to new loans on low interest rate to resume operations and subsidised provision of specific products, inputs or services.

In Punjab small and medium sized businesses affected from the flood need assistance with utility bill payments and reduced financing costs in order to restart business. SMEs in Balochistan demanded access to new loans and rental support.

Whereas, the surveyed SMEs in KP have called for the support from the government in the form of new loans, cash transfers and subsidised provision of products, inputs or services.